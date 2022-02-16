HS student charged with rape on school bus in Grant County

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student in Grant County on Tuesday was arrested and charged with raping a student on a school bus in January, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.
Brandon Blanchard-Vigar, 18, of Marion, is facing charges of rape and sexual battery.
Police say they were contacted by Oak Hill School Corporation administration on Jan. 12 in regard to allegations of sexual misconduct on a bus.
The case was eventually turned over to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed, according to police.