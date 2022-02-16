Crime Watch 8

HS student charged with rape on school bus in Grant County

Brandon Blanchard-Vigar was charged with rape on Feb. 15, 2022. (Provided Photo/Grant County Sheriff's Department)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student in Grant County on Tuesday was arrested and charged with raping a student on a school bus in January, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Brandon Blanchard-Vigar, 18, of Marion, is facing charges of rape and sexual battery.

Police say they were contacted by Oak Hill School Corporation administration on Jan. 12 in regard to allegations of sexual misconduct on a bus.

The case was eventually turned over to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed, according to police.