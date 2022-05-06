Crime Watch 8

Human remains found in Illinois ID’d as Indianapolis woman

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (WISH) — Human remains found in March in southern Illinois have been identified as an Indianapolis woman, police said.

The Jefferson County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the remains were identified as Keriaye M. Winfrey, 20, of Indianapolis.

The remains were found March 21 in a field and wooded area west of the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive near the city of Mount Vernon. That’s off I-64/I-57 between the city’s I-57 interchanges.

The positive identification came through DNA samples, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Winfrey’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined by the local coroner’s office.

Winfrey was last seen Jan. 9 at the CVS pharmacy in Mount Vernon, according to a missing person alert.

Anyone with information was asked contact Detective Captain Wallace at the sheriff’s office at 618-244-8004 or Jefferson County, Illinois, Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.

Mount Vernon is about a 70-minute drive east of St. Louis.