Human remains found in woods on southeast side; homicide investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The discovery of a woman’s remains in the woods on Indianapolis’ southeast side on Sunday morning has prompted a homicide investigation.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Keystone Avenue on a report of possible human remians in the woods just after 10 a.m., according to a release on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the remains of a woman.

The incident has been ruled a homide.

The Marion County CoutntyCoroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death. The identitiy of the woman will be released once family notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.