Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Human remains found in woods on southeast side; homicide investigation underway

(WISH Photo/Danielle Zulkosky)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The discovery of a woman’s remains in the woods on Indianapolis’ southeast side on Sunday morning has prompted a homicide investigation.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Keystone Avenue on a report of possible human remians in the woods just after 10 a.m., according to a release on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the remains of a woman.

The incident has been ruled a homide.

The Marion County CoutntyCoroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death. The identitiy of the woman will be released once family notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Salvation Army to give away...
Local News /
Free back-to-school vaccination, lead testing...
Local News /
New research shows that pandemic...
Business /
Condado Tacos to open new...
Life.Style.Live! /
Real Estate Rundown: June 2024...
Local News /
Woman shot during fight near...
Crime Watch 8 /
Man dies at hospital after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Former Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner...
Sports /