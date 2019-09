GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Family, friends and community members are gathering in Gas City to remember the short life of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered Wednesday.

Skylea Carmack was reported missing Saturday. Her body was found inside a trash bag behind a shed at her home.

Skylea’s stepmother, Amanda Carmack, has been arrested for her murder.

Hundreds already here for the vigil for Skylea Carmack @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/H8aWHm5kUu — Dan Klein (@KleinReports) September 4, 2019