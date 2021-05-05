Crime Watch 8

Husband of missing Indiana native charged with murder in Colorado

SALIDA, Colorado (WISH) — A former Indiana man was arrested Wednesday morning and charge with the murder of his wife who’s been missing since Mother’s Day 2020, authorities said.

Barry and Suzanne Morphew and their two daughters relocated from Alexandria, Indiana, to Salida, Colorado, in spring 2018.

Barry, 53, was arrested at his home in the town of Poncha Springs, Colorado, without incident, charged with the murder of Suzanne, 49, said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. Barry also faces charges of destroying evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.

Suzanne’s body has never been found, said 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Spezze said Wednesday his office in early April presented all the evidence it had collected and presented it to Stanley’s office in an hourslong hearing. The charges came as a result of that hearing.

Details of the evidence collected have been suppressed from the public record by the Chaffee County District and County Court.

“Today is not a day for celebration, not does it mark the end of this investigation; rather it’s the next step in this very difficult yet very important journey as we seek justice for Suzanne and her family,” the sheriff said Wednesday.

Spezze had said a few days after Suzanne’s May 10 disappearance that investigators had found an item possibly belonging to her, but several searches that included waterways did not turn up a body.

The court records show Barry was being held without bond.

The district attorney’s office declined to discuss the case, and it’s unclear if Barry Morphew has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Suzanne never returned from a bike ride near the mountain town of Maysville, according to her brother, Andy Moorman of Alexandria. Family and friends in Alexandria and other parts of Madison County had helped with efforts in Colorado to find Suzanne. Her brother had helped bring together 500 volunteers in September to search the mountainous areas surrounding the Morphews’ Salida home.

Before October, authorities had searched the Salida home multiple times and a construction site where Barry was paid to lay dirt, but no remains were found.

Moorman told News 8 in September that he suspected his sister was the victim of foul play and died months ago.

A week after his wife went missing, Barry had posted a video on Facebook pleading for her safe return. “No questions asked, however much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back,” he said.

Before she was a mother, Suzanne taught at Hamilton Heights Middle School in Arcadia.

Suzanne is the daughter of Gene Moorman, who owned Gene’s Rootbeer and Hotdogs, a drive-in restaurant that first opened in 1964 in Anderson. He died in November, but his family still owns the restaurant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.