Husband, wife face 10 counts of armed robbery at Indy retail stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County prosecutor on Thursday charged a husband and wife with 10 counts of armed robbery after police said they were involved in 10 business robberies.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday arrested Andrew Mosier, 34, and Kristen Mosier, 30, on preliminary robbery charges. They were taken to the Marion County jail, IMPD said in a news release late Wednesday night.

The Mosiers also face a count of corrupt business influence due to “a pattern of racketeering activity,” according to the charging documents from the prosecutor.

The robberies happened from Aug. 22 to Oct. 6 at three Dollar General stores, three Subway restaurants, two GameStop stores and a Speedway gas station in Indianapolis, and a Circle K gas station in Beech Grove, according to the documents.

IMPD said a man used a semi-automatic pistol in robberies. The court documents said the Mosiers used an Airsoft gun.

The Mosiers were taken into custody in the 6300 block of Gray Road on the southwest side. A search warrant was used to access the suspects’ vehicle and home. IMPD said investigators found evidence during the search warrant of the home, but did not indicate how the evidence was connected to the robberies.