Husband, wife found dead in home in rural Howard County

PLEVNA, Ind. (WISH) — A husband and wife were found dead Thursday morning in a rural home in northeastern Howard County.

The couple was identified as Amie Romero, 43, and her husband, Richard “Chase” Romero, 51, of Greentown.

Deputies were sent shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the home in the 7500 block of County Road 300 South. That’s about a mile south of the rural community of Plevna and about 3 miles north-northeast of the town of Greentown.

The Howard County coroner scheduled autopsies.

Maj. Gary Cook of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office declined to say whether foul play may be involved in the deaths as authorities continue their investigation.

The home where the Romeros were found is about 40 miles north of Indianapolis.