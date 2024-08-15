I-70 bridge renamed for fallen police officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A bridge in an east central Indiana city was renamed Wednesday for fallen police officer Seara Burton.

The 28-year-old died in a shooting during a traffic stop on Sept. 18, 2022.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has installed signs for the memorial bridge in her honor.

Sgt. Ami Miller of Richmond Police Department spoke Wednesday about her stepdaughter during a ceremony for the bridge renaming. “Ah! That laugh and that smile! That laugh and that smile, as I stated, that laugh you could hear a mile away, and that smile, it could light up the darkest of areas. It really could!”

Burton was a valued member of the police force for four years. She had joined the K-9 unit and served with her loyal partner, police dog Brev.

Burton’s commitment to duty and service remained unwavering, the department says.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun attended the ceremony. The Indiana Republican, who is running for governor, said, “It’s a line that Hoosiers do respect. I visit every county every year, and I can tell you that there isn’t a county in the state where you won’t see a thin blue line flag. From everything I heard from her family, friends and fellow officers, Seara was the best that Indiana had to offer.”

The U.S. 27 bridge over Interstate 70 was renamed the Officer Seara Burton Memorial Bridge as a lasting tribute to her exemplary service and sacrifice.

Miller said, “Seara is missed every second of every day. It has been two years since that awful day, and we are still hurt. We still grieve, and we can continue to try to process her being gone, but our lives will never be the same.”

“Until my last breath, I will do everything in my power to keep her memory alive. Until my last breath, I will continue to wear the same uniform with the same pride and integrity as she did.”

Brev was placed with Seara’s surviving family members. Miller said of the police dog, “He’s happy. He’s gained a couple of pounds, but he’s happy and retired. He’s getting enough treats: Twinkies! I’m not supposed to say that — Sorry, Seara — but yeah, Twinkies!”

The man charged with her murder, Phillip Lee, died in an Indiana prison before he went to trial.