Crime Watch 8

I-70 traffic stop results in discovery of multiple pounds of pure fentanyl, pills

Photo of drugs found during an I-70 traffic stop in Hancock County. (Provided Photo/ISP)

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was arrested following a traffic stop in Hancock County on Monday, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said a red Chevy car was spotted tailgating another vehicle in the center lane of I-70 near Greenfield.

The car, driven by 39-year-old Felix Aguliera, of California, was pulled over and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police interaction with Aguilera during the stop led to a search of the vehicle, police said. During the search, nearly 16 pounds of pills believed to be laced with fentanyl as well as more than 4 pounds of pure fentanyl were discovered. Officers said the drugs were hidden under the rear passenger seat.

Aguilera, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken into custody and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

He faces a number of charges, including dealing in a narcotic drug manufacture/deliver/finance, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of cocaine.