Crime Watch 8

I-74 closed in Brownsburg following police chase

UPDATE: As of 1:17 p.m., ISP described the area as “secure.” More information is expected later in the day.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An interstate is closed as police try to get the suspect in a police chase to get out of a vehicle.

Indiana State Police says I-74 is closed at State Road 267 in Brownsburg.

ISP says a chase ended near there and now the driver is refusing to exit the vehicle.

Police say they believe the driver may have fired shots out of the vehicle.

No other information has been released.