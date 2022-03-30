Crime Watch 8

I-74 closed in Brownsburg following police chase

(Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: As of 1:17 p.m., ISP described the area as “secure.” More information is expected later in the day.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An interstate is closed as police try to get the suspect in a police chase to get out of a vehicle.

Indiana State Police says I-74 is closed at State Road 267 in Brownsburg.

ISP says a chase ended near there and now the driver is refusing to exit the vehicle.

Police say they believe the driver may have fired shots out of the vehicle.

No other information has been released.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

10 children, 3 adults hospitalized after east side apartment fire

Local /

Bartender mixes ‘American Stallion’ cocktail using Fuzzy’s Vodka, Masters Contest winner announced

Life.Style.Live! /

Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting because of health condition

Entertainment /

Indianapolis Moms: Finding a work-life balance

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.