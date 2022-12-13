Crime Watch 8

‘I will shoot, give me all the money’: 2 women charged in series of Indianapolis bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis women were charged after attempting to rob five north side banks, according to court papers.

Ashley Thompson, 31, is charged with four counts of attempted robbery and putting someone in fear.

Tazhane Brooks, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted robbery and putting someone in fear.

Oct. 7: Forum Credit Union, 7023 Corporate Drive

According to court docs, on Oct. 7 just after 11:20 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a Forum Credit Union at 7023 Corporate Drive on a report of an attempted bank robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a bank teller. The teller said a person had come to the teller window and passed a piece of paper to her.

“I Will Shoot give me all the money NO DYE PACKS,” the note said.

The teller complied with the demand note and pressed the button on the cash dispensing machine.

“The robber saw the money that had been dispensed and said, ‘That’s not enough,’” court papers say.

The robber said, “this is taking too long you’re calling someone,” court papers say.

The robber then took the money, turned around, and walked out of the bank.

The bank suffered a loss of $2,000.

The same day, IMPD received a tip from someone who saw the robbery.

IMPD detectives viewed surveillance video of the incident.

“The description the individual described is the same individual from the robbery,” court papers say.

Oct. 8: Chase Bank, 702 East 86th Street

On Oct. 8 just after 12:30 p.m., IMPD officers were sent to a Chase Bank at 702 East 86th Street on a report of an attempted bank robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a bank teller. The teller said a person had come to the teller window and passed a piece of paper to her.

“5 seconds don’t be obviuso Hurry Up Don’t Do No Funny S*** Give me all your Money Now No Dye Packs!! No Cops!!,” the note said.

The teller did not give any money to the robber.

Oct. 8: Chase Bank, 5601 Castle Creek Parkway North Drive

Later that day, just before 1:30 p.m., IMPD officers were sent to a Chase Bank at 5601 Castle Creek Parkway North Drive on a report of an attempted bank robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a bank teller. The teller said a person had come to the teller window and passed a piece of paper to him.

“Give me the money you have don’t press any buttons or I will Hit you. You have 55 seconds give this note back,” the note said.

The teller complied with the demand note and removed money from his teller drawer and placed it on the counter.

The bank suffered a loss of $580.

Oct. 29: Chase Bank, 1420 West Southport Road

On Oct. 29 just before 2 p.m., IMPD officers were sent to a Chase Bank location at 1420 West Southport Road on a report of an attempted bank robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a bank teller. The teller said a person handed her a robbery note.

“I have a gun, no dye packs, no tracker, I want 10k, in large bills,” the note said.

The woman then left the bank.

On Oct. 26, detectives received an anonymous tip saying Brooks and Smith had claimed they had robbed Chase Bank locations and had not been caught.

The tip said Smith drove a black Dodge Challenger and that Brooks had used the stolen money to purchase a Jeep Cherokee.

On Dec. 1, officers conducted surveillance on Smith’s Dodge Challenger.

Officers observed Smith wearing the same clothes seen in the surveillance video of the Oct. 29 attempted robbery.

Dec. 8: Chase Bank, 4710 East 10th Street

On Dec. 8 around 11:45 a.m., IMPD officers observed Smith and Brooks drive the Jeep Cherokee near a Chase Bank location at 4710 East 10th Street.

Detectives set up surveillance at the bank and saw Brooks enter on foot.

Several minutes later, Brooks left the bank and walked to the Cherokee Jeep, which had moved and was parked in a driveway near the bank.

After Brooks had left, officers spoke to the bank teller. The teller said the woman had come to the teller window and handed her a robbery note.

“The is a robbery, $10,000 cash, Will shoot,” the note said.

Detectives followed the Cherokee Jeep and IMPD SWAT stopped the car.

“It was confirmed, Ashley was driving the vehicle and Tazhane was the passenger of the vehicle,” court papers say.

Both Smith and Brooks were taken to an IMPD location.

Brooks initially denied any involvement in the bank robberies, but eventually admitted to robbing the Forum Credit Union and the Chase Bank earlier that day, court papers say.

Smith denied to make a statement.

News 8 reached out to IMPD for mugshots of Brooks and Smith. That request has not been granted.