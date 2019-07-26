IACS looking for person who vandalized shelter vehicle

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking the public for help in finding the vandal or vandals who damaged their shelter vehicle. (Provided Photo/IACS)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking for help in finding the person or people responsible for vandalizing one of their shelter vehicles.

IACS said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called just before midnight Friday after the shelter’s red Jeep Cherokee was found damaged.

The vehicle was recently parked at Holliday Park and Broad Ripple Park. Maxwell, IACS’ mascot, was in the passenger seat of the Jeep, but wasn’t damaged.

IACS said it didn’t appear that anything was taken from the Jeep.

“It’s disappointing that someone would damage a tool the shelter is using to educate the public about the importance of keeping pets safe in the heat,” said Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director of IACS. “While other aspects of the educational campaign will continue, we will not be able to park the Jeep in other Indy Parks as planned.”

Photos of the damage show a busted window, chipped glass and a broken windshield wiper.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.