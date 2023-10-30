IDOC searching for escaped inmate serving 20 years for burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Correction is searching for an escaped inmate who walked away from a work crew at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility.

Marion Jaynes was last seen driving a 2006 blue Dodge Dakota with the license plate TK699MLU around 11 a.m. Monday near Harding and Lambert Streets on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Jaynes is currently serving a 20-year sentence for burglary. The Edinburgh Correctional Facility is a minimum-security prison at Camp Atterbury with crews that work in several areas of the camp.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Mooresville Police Department, and Indiana State Police are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on Jaynes’ whereabouts, or if anyone sees Jaynes, do not make contact and notify police immediately.