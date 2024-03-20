Search
IFD: Arson investigation underway at near north side vacant apartment building

The department says the fire started around 1:50 a.m. on March 3 in the 600 block of East 38th Street on the city's near north side. (Provided Photo/IFD)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding a fire that broke out last month in a vacant apartment building.

The department says the fire started around 1:50 a.m. on March 3 in the 600 block of East 38th Street on the city’s near north side.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire is arson.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be available if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about any arson incident is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Anyone in the area around the time of the fire with photos, videos, dash cam footage, or security footage, contact the Investigations Unit at 317-327-6006 or FireInvestigations@indy.gov.

