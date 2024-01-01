IFD: Firefighter among 3 who died in New Year’s Day shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis firefighter was among three people who died in shootings early on New Year’s Day.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to nine shootings and a death investigation between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. At least eight others were injured in a violent start to the new year, Indianapolis police said.

One of the three who died was Indianapolis firefighter Justin Boyd, the fire department confirmed Monday afternoon.

2 found dead in vehicle on Michigan Road

Police found the firefighter and a woman dead inside a crashed vehicle at Michigan Road and Grandview Drive around 6 a.m. Monday. The death investigation was later ruled a homicide.

“After the examination of the bodies, detectives believe the injuries to the victims are consistent with gunshot wounds,” IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley said in a release.

Authorities did not immediately identify the woman found dead.

Chief Ernest Malone of Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed the firefighter’s death. In a statement shared with the news media via email, he said:

“We were devastated to hear of the tragic loss of our friend and fellow IFD firefighter, Justin Boyd. Justin was a well loved member of this department and proudly served for 10 years as a firefighter. Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, most especially his wife and 2 children. Our heartfelt thoughts also go out to the family of the other victim involved in this tragedy. Please know you have our prayers as well. For those of us who served with Justin, we are at a complete loss for words. He will be sorely missed.”

Known as “JB”, Boyd was an engineer with the department. He joined IFD on May 27, 2014.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Homicide Detective Michael Wright at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

We are devastated at the unexpected death of active duty #IFD Engineer Justin D. Boyd. Justin's life was tragically taken this morning & #IMPD is investigating it as a homicide. "JB" was the Engineer on Ladder 6 B Shift & has served on the department since May 27, 2014. Class 79 pic.twitter.com/Uru135G3KP — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) January 2, 2024

Homicide near Crown Hill Cemetery

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, IMPD officers found a man shot at Boulevard Place and West 31st Street, a few blocks south of Crown Hill Cemetery. The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man.

Investigators detained a person of interest at the scene, but that person was released pending further investigation. IMPD says preliminary evidence suggests there was a “family disturbance” before the fatal shots were fired.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Homicide Detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Shootings mark violent start to 2024

Police have not identified any of the victims in eight shootings that left people injured, and did not announce any arrests. Police have not identified any of the people injured in the shootings. Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.

Sunday night shooting off of Mann Road

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers responded to a shooting on Sandy Forge Drive. That’s in a neighborhood off Mann Road on the city’s southwest side. A 37-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Person grazed near 38th and German Church Road

Police say a 47-year-old woman is in good condition after being grazed by a bullet around midnight on Smoothbark Drive. That’s a neighborhood near East 38th Street and North German Church Road on Indy’s far east side.

2 gunshot victims dropped off at hospitals

IMPD says a 39-year-old male arrived at Eskenazi Health around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators think the man might have been shot near the intersection of 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

A few minutes later, a 23-year-old male with gunshot wounds arrived at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

Both men were listed in stable condition.

West side shooting leaves 1 injured

A 21-year-old man was said to be awake and breathing after a shooting just before 3 a.m. Monday on Moreland Avenue near the intersection of Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street.

1 hurt in downtown shooting

IMPD officers responded just after 3 a.m. Monday to a shooting at Ohio and Delaware Streets downtown. A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Scarborough Lake shooting leaves 1 injured

At 3:30 a.m. Monday, IMPD officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on Maidstone Road near 46th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old male, was in serious but stable condition.

1 person shot on near southeast side

Police found a man shot just after 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Bradbury Avenue. That’s a residential area just south of East Raymond Street and north of Sarah Shank Golf Course.