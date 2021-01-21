Crime Watch 8

IFD investigating 3 fires in alleys just blocks away from each other

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a series of suspicious fires on the city’s west side.

IFD says three fires were set in alleys near Belmont Avenue and Washington Street between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. All three fires happened within a block or two of each other.

IFD said two of the fires were burning trash in alleys near Belmont and Traub avenues.

The third fire crews responded to involved two cars and a garage.

No one was injured by the fires.

The cars and garage were heavily damaged.

No other information has been released.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

