Juvenile arrested after apartment arson displaced dozens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile has been arrested following an an investigation into a fire at an apartment complex that injured one person and displaced nearly two dozen people June 27.

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said fire investigators are working closely with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in the case.

The fire happened just after 10:30 p.m. June 27 at Stonybrook Commons Apartments at 11252 Redskin Lane. That’s northeast of North German Church Road and East 30th Street. on the east side

One resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the fire. Nearly two dozen residents were displaced by the fire.

The fire department estimated damage at $125,000.