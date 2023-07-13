Illinois man arrested after leading ISP on stop-and-go chase on I-65

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man was taken into custody after leading Indiana State Police on a stop-and-go chase on Interstate 65 in Lake County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., a state trooper was patrolling I-65 about 3 miles north of State Road 2 in Lake County when they were notified of a driver traveling 5 mph in the right lane, creating a dangerous situation for other motorists.

The trooper found the vehicle, a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, driving at an extremely low speed and attempted to make a traffic stop to investigate.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Thomas Sanhamel from West Chicago, Illinois did not stop and sped away from the officer, beginning the pursuit.

The pursuit continued southbound where Sanhamel almost hit a disabled semi and the pedestrians standing outside of it.

Officers attempted to slow the pursuit by using stop-sticks but were unsuccessful. Another attempt to deploy stop-sticks was successful, causing the driver-side tire to deflate.

Sanhamel continued to evade police, driving about 10 mph. Officers say when another trooper deployed stop-sticks, Sanhamel appeared to swerve towards them. Soon after, Sanhamel intentionally rammed a state police car.

He was then forced to drive into the median. He initially stopped but accelerated again when troopers approached his truck, ramming other police cars in the process.

Sanhamel continued the chase, driving north in the southbound lanes, but was forced to drive in a ditch due to heavy traffic backup. When he tried to get back on the interstate, he rammed a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office patrol car four times until his vehicle became disabled against the police car.

Sanhamel was then taken into custody. He was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Crown Point for treatment of minor injuries.

Three troopers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Three police cars were also damaged from Sanhamel ramming into them.

Sanhamel is being held at the Lake County jail on a 48-hour hold while the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office determines the charges.