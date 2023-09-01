Search
Illinois man arrested for DUI, driving 101 mph in a construction zone in Vermillion County

Romell Watson, 24, Dolto, IL (Provided Photo/ Indiana State Police)
by: Daja Stowe
NEWPORT, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man was arrested Friday afternoon for driving 101 mph in a construction zone and driving while intoxicated in Vermillion County, Indiana State Police say.

At 1:30 p.m., a trooper from the Putnamville State Police Post was patrolling State Road 234 near a construction zone when he observed a white passenger vehicle approaching him from behind, traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper activated his radar and read a speed of 101 miles per hour on the white passenger vehicle, according to a news release. The vehicle then continued at a high rate of speed, passing and cutting off the trooper at the merge point of the construction zone.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and the driver, identified as 24-year-old Romell Watson. Police say Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Watson was taken to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, where he agreed to a certified chemical test. The test results indicated a blood alcohol content of .11%, police say.

Watson was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, reckless driving in a worksite, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment. He was turned over to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department jail staff without incident.

