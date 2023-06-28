Illinois man charged with murder at Beech Grove apartments

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A man from a Chicago suburb on Wednesday was charged with Saturday’s murder of a Beech Grove man, police and online court records say.

Bryton Wilmot, 29, died from injuries received in the shooting reported at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at an apartment building in the 2400 block of Bischoff Drive. That’s off Troy Avenue, just south of Sarah Shank Golf Course.

Antwan Palmer, 36, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was arrested about eight hours after Saturday’s shooting, police say.

Wilmot lived in an apartment complex near the shooting scene, said a news release issued Wednesday from Robert J. Mercuri, deputy chief of administration with the Beech Grove Police Department. Investigators think Palmer shot Wilmot after a disturbance on a sidewalk in front of the apartment complex.

“A firearm was located at the time of Palmer’s arrest,” the news release said, without providing any deatils on the weapon.

Palmer on Wednesday afternoon was listed online as an inmate in the Marion County Adult Detention Center. The online jail records show a court date was set for 9 a.m. Friday, although online records for Marion Superior Court 29 did not confirm that information Wednesday afternoon.