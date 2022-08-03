Crime Watch 8

Illinois teacher arrested after ‘sexually exploiting’ 2 boys, 1 from Indiana

A view of the Department of Justice seal on April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC.(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Chicago public school teacher is sentenced to 50 years in prison for “sexually exploiting” two boys, one from Indiana, and one from Illinois.

Court documents say he taught elementary school students for three years while he committed these crimes. He’s been identified as Pedro Ibarra, 48, of Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

According to court documents, Ibarra convinced an Indiana boy under the age of 13 to participate in “sexually explicit conduct,” that Ibarra recorded on his cellphone. This happened in June 2021.

That same month, Ibarra drove from Illinois to Hancock County to pick the boy up and take him to a local hotel. After taking him to the hotel, he engaged in “sexually explicit conduct” with the child which he again recorded on his cell phone.

Police were able to access Ibarra’s cell phone. Court documents say images of the Indiana child were found, along with multiple recordings of Ibarra participating in sexual activity with another boy. Investigators later found that the other boy is from Illinois. They say he’s younger than 15 years of age.

Federal authorities do not shares photos of the people they convict.