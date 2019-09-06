‘I’m drunk,’ driver who hit women, kids told police

Kenneth Long, a Lebanon resident, was arrested Tuesday night in Advance. He has been charged with 11 crimes in connection with a hit-and-run accident that injured three pedestrians. (Provided Photo/Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

ADVANCE, Ind. (WISH) — A Boone County man has been charged with multiple crimes after he allegedly hit five people, including three children, with his car on Tuesday.

Court documents released to News 8 say Kenneth Long admitted to officers that he was drunk when he crashed into two women and three children Tuesday night.

Melody Thomas, 47, the wife of Advance Town Marshal Brad Thomas and her daughter Jenna Thomas, 23, were walking with young family members in the 400 block of East Wall Street Tuesday night when they were hit by a red Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Long.

A witness ran after Long and jumped through the driver’s side window to grab the keys from him after he failed to stop at the scene of the crash.

At first, officers thought Long may have suffered a medical episode. While officers were speaking with Long, his ex-girlfriend came to the scene and told officers Long didn’t have any medical conditions but he was a “severe alcoholic.”

Officers said Long had to pull himself out of his vehicle, had unsteady balance and almost fell over several times. He told officers he had been drinking beer and that he was “drunk” and he knew he was “going to jail.”

Long failed his field sobriety test and he had a blood alcohol content of 0.288.

Long now faces the following charges: