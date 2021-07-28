Crime Watch 8

‘I’m going to give you shaking baby syndrome’: Mother accused in infant son’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Law enforcement in Kokomo are searching for a woman wanted for her child’s death that occurred in April.

Nicole Groleau, 30, of Kokomo, is wanted on two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and one count of battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years of age.

According to court documents, on April 25 around 1 a.m., officers with the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County deputies responded to reports of an unconscious and unresponsive 10-month-old child in the 1600 block of Rue Royal North.

Authorities found the unresponsive child lying on the floor of the residence, with bruises on the sides of his face, temple area, forehead and leg.

The child’s babysitter, Groleau’s boyfriend and another child were present at the residence when police arrived, KPD says. Groleau arrived at the residence a short time after responding crews, saying she had heard the request for service on her police scanner while she was at work.

Police say that Howard County deputies performed chest compressions until medics arrived at the scene. The child was then transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Medics and nurses at the hospital pointed out several suspicious bruises, including fresh purple and dark-colored bruises on the child’s neck that resembled finger marks.

In an interview with a representative from the Department of Child Safety, Groleau claimed that the child’s bruises likely came from his frequent falls. KPD says she later commented that the child was better off dead, saying he could now be with his father.

Groleau refused a request from DCS to provide an oral drug screen. Police say she also refused an offer to see the child’s body in the ER.

In an interview with KPD, a family member claimed that Groleau offered him custody of the child on multiple occasions, as long as he would allow her to claim the tax credit.

Another family member said he didn’t believe Groleau wanted the child anymore.

According to several witnesses, Groleau shook her baby multiple times before his death. One witness recalled Groleau saying, “I’m going to give you shaking baby syndrome,” while shaking the child.

According to police, a family member saw Groleau shake the child about four days before his death to stop him from crying. The same family member informed police that Groleau had been “messed up” since the child’s father died.

An autopsy conducted by the Howard County Coroner’s Office revealed hemorrhages on the child’s body in addition to the bruising observed by first responders.

In a search of Groleau’s residence, investigators found a smoking device that was identified as a “methamphetamine pipe,” another smoking device and a plastic bag containing possible drug residue.

Groleau, who is currently on parole through the Indiana Department of Corrections, was given a urine drug screen at her residence that came back clean, but witnesses claimed she “faked” the test.

Police then obtained a home drug test Groleau had taken shortly before the screen. The test was positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, KPD says.

A warrant for Groleau’s arrest was issued on June 30. Police have asked for the public’s help in locating her.