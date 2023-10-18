Search
IMPD: 1 critical after shooting near state fairgrounds

One person was in critical condition Wednesday morning following a shooting near the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IMPD says. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was in critical condition Wednesday morning following a shooting near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Just after 4:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person shot in the 4400 block of Primrose Avenue. That’s a residential area one half-mile north of the fairgrounds near the intersection of 46th Street and Keystone Avenue.

IMPD did not share any details about the victim or what might have led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

