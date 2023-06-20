IMPD: 1 critical after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a Monday night shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Members of the Lawrence Police Department were called to a report of a person shot at a Speedway gas station in the 10000 block of Pendleton Pike just before 10:30 p.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took over the investigation about 30 minutes later and found a man shot at a home on Downes Drive near East 46th Street, roughly 2.5 miles east of the gas station on Pendleton Pike.

IMPD has not said what led to the shooting and did not identify any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.