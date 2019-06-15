IMPD: 1 critically injured in accidental shooting on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- One man is in critical condition after an accidental shooting early Saturday morning on the east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police say a man accidentally shot himself at a home on Garden Grace Drive near South German Road just before 4 a.m.

Witnesses of the shooting started to drive the man to the hospital when EMS met them near Post Road and Washington. That's about one mile away from the home where the man accidentally shot himself.

The male victim was taken to Eskanazi Hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been released at this time.