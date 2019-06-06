IMPD: 1 dead, 1 critically hurt after shooting on near-west side Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two people were shot in the 1200 block of North Sheffield Avenue Thursday afternoon. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- One man has died and another man was critically injured after a shooting on the city's near-west side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Sheffield Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said the victims were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. One of the victims died a short time later at the hospital.

"The circumstances surrounding what exactly happened here are still unknown at this point," said Dep. Chief Bailey.

Bailey said investigators would remain on the scene for several hours to speak with neighbors and process the scene.

The identity of the victims have not been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. A cash reward of $1,000 may be awarded to someone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.