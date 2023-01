Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on near north side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 2023, in the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and one was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the near north side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue.

This story has been corrected to indicate one person died and one person was hurt in the shooting.