IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in east-side shooting

UPDATE: On Thursday afternoon, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the male victim as 39-year-old Albert Germany.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis police said.

One victim flagged down officers from a car near East 33rd Street and North Sherman Drive, approximately one mile from the shooting scene, according to police spokesperson Genae Cook.

The female gunshot victim directed detectives to North Dearborn Street, where a male shooting victim was found dead in the roadway.

Officials declined to identify the two victims Wednesday night but confirmed both were adults.

The man and woman each sustained a single gunshot wound, detectives at the scene told News 8.

The woman was stabilized at a local hospital.

The vehicle she was in was towed from Sherman Drive around 8 p.m. News 8 crews observed at least four bullet holes in the passenger side of the car.

Police had made no arrests Wednesday night and said they had no suspect information.

“See something, say something,” Cook urged witnesses. “This is your community. Call us. Call 911.”

At least 30 people gathered behind the crime tape on North Dearborn Street as homicide detectives conducted their initial investigation; several identified themselves as relatives of the deceased shooting victim.

The man did not live in the neighborhood where he was shot, they told News 8, and may have been in the area to help a friend.

Friends and relatives at the scene were unable to provide information about the relationship, if any, between the two shooting victims.

A police chaplain comforted sobbing family members as they waited more than two hours for an update from investigators.

“We ask them to please be patient,” Cook said. “Please be kind and just let the officers do their job.”

Anybody with information about Wednesday night’s shooting on North Dearborn Street is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.