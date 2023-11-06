IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Sunday night shooting near Castleton

Police lights on top of a patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. Indianapolis police say one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a Sunday night shooting near Castleton. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police took multiple people for questioning after one man died and another was injured in a Sunday evening shooting near Castleton.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 7300 block of Railhead Court. That’s a residential area near 75th Street and Hague Road.

Officers at the scene didn’t find anyone shot, but they did “find evidence of a shooting and learned that a private vehicle possibly left the scene with a person who was shot,” IMPD said in a release.

Police tracked down the vehicle, followed it to Community North Hospital, and learned that a man with a gunshot wound was inside. At last check., he was listed in critical condition.

A short time later, another man with gunshot wounds was found at a rehab hospital on Clearvista Drive. He was taken to Community North Hospital and died of his injuries, IMPD says.

Homicide detectives believe both men were shot at the home on Railhead Court. Several guns were found at the scene, and multiple people were taken for questioning.

IMPD says the two men knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act.

“Detectives have identified multiple people who may have been involved and are working to determine if others were involved as well,” IMPD said in a release.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once his relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at David.Miller2@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS, on the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones, or at www.CrimeTips.org.