IMPD investigating male found dead inside car on city’s east side

Update on east side fatal shooting

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are conducting a death investigation after a male was found dead inside a vehicle on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress in the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue just before 8:45 a.m. That’s in a residential neighborhood near East 15th Street and Sherman Drive.

Officers arrived and located an unconscious male inside a parked Kia who was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

According to IMPD, the owner of the Kia called 911 after noticing someone inside the car and was not sure if the male was responsive.

IMPD said the “incident was believed to be a person shot initially, however, at this time, we are unable to confirm injuries.”

Updates will be provided once additional information regarding potential injuries becomes available.

