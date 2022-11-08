Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 dead after trailer park shooting on city’s southwest side

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting on East Washington Street in Indianapolis on October 4, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting near a trailer park on the city’s southwest side. Police say this is the 200th confirmed homicide this year.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive. Police say when they arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police have confirmed the person is dead, but have not provided their identity or what led up to the shooting.

No further information has been provided at this time. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.