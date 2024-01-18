IMPD: 1 detained after fatal shooting near Crown Hill Cemetery

Police lights on top of a patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. IMPD says one person was detained for questioning after a shooting near Crown Hill Cemetery on Jan. 18, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was held for questioning after a fatal Thursday morning shooting just east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found one person shot around 6:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Kenwood Avenue. That’s a residential area near 34th and Illinois Streets less than a half-mile from the cemetery.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

“IMPD has an individual detained,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris told News 8. “Their involvement is still unclear at this time.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the victim’s name after relatives have been notified.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.