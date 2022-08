Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 dies, 2 in critical condition after shooting at downtown Indianapolis gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and two more were in critical condition after a shooting at a downtown gas station, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at a gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware Street.

Three people were shot at the gas station, according to IMPD.

IMPD has not provided any further information at this time.