IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in northwest side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive just after 10 a.m. That's located at Wildwood Village Apartment, just off 38th Street and Guion Road. (WISH PHOTO/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and two others were injured Thursday morning in a northwest side shooting at an apartment complex, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive just after 10 a.m. That’s located at Wildwood Village Apartment, just off 38th Street and Guion Road.

Officers arrived and located three people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One person was confirmed deceased at the scene, IMPD says. The other two victims are being taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not provide information on a suspect or what led to the shooting.

