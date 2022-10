Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 dies after shooting on Indy’s West side Sunday morning

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting near North High School Road on the city’s West side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a person was shot on 34th Street, police said.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will bring updates as more information is provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.