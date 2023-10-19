IMPD: 1 dies in shooting on city’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a shooting Thursday afternoon on the city’s near east side.

Just before 1 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person with gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of East Ohio Street. That’s a residential area near the intersection of State Avenue and Washington Street.

The victim did not survive.

IMPD did not say what led to the shooting or if there were any suspects.

This story is developing and will be updated.