IMPD: 1 dies in shooting on city’s southeast side

One person was held for questioning after a fatal Monday morning shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was held for questioning after a fatal Monday morning shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

At 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 6 a.m. to a shooting in the 5900 block of Riva Ridge Drive. That’s a residential area near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Thompson Road south of I-465.

Police arrived and found a person shot. The victim did not survive.

“One person has been detained and IMPD is not actively looking for any additional people. Investigators believe all involved parties have been identified,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said in a release.

Police did not share any details about the victim or say what might have led to the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after their relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.