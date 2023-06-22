IMPD: 1 dies in Thursday morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Thursday morning after a shooting on the city’s near east side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 4:15 a.m. to a possible person shot in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street. That’s a residential area near Michigan and Rural Streets, east of I-70.

Police arrived and found the man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene

IMPD says the vehicle was parked close to an alley in a vacant lot near a vacant house.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened on Dearborn Street or if the man drove there after being shot.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.