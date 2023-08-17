IMPD: 1 fatally shot, 2 injured in residential area on near-west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday night on the near-west side, Indianapolis police say.
Also, a third person was injured but not shot at the same time, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an incomplete 911 call just after 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Lynn Street. That’s in a residential area a few block northwest of the White River bridge over West Michigan Street.
No additional information was immediately available.