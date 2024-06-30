IMPD: 1 fatally shot at near north side apartments off Sherman Drive

Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. A person died after they were fatally shot at an apartment complex on Indy's near north side off 38th Street and Sherman Drive. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Sunday morning after they were fatally shot at an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ near north side.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of East 39th Street around 8:10 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

That’s in an apartment complex area off North Sherman Drive and East 38th Street, near the Forest Manor neighborhood.

Police reports show Indianapolis medics were also called to the scene for a cardiac arrest related to a “gunshot scene unsafe.”

IMPD told News 8 that when police arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the shooting. IMPD hasn’t shared any information on possible suspects.