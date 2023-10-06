IMPD: 1 hurt, 1 arrested after ‘family-related’ shooting near Frederick Douglass Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a family argument led to a shooting with one person injured and another person in custody.
Just before 2 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a wounded man at East 30th Street and Ralston Avenue near Frederick Douglass Park.
IMPD says the man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Investigators told News 8 the shooting was ‘family-related’ and said the suspect was a family member.
Several hours later, detectives announced the arrest of 29-year-old Dareece Garvin for her role in the shooting.
IMPD did not say how Garvin and the victim were related.
Formal charges have not been filed.