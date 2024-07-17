IMPD: 1 hurt in shooting near Crown Hill Cemetery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on the city’s near northwest side that left one person critically injured.
At around 4:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Capital Avenue for a shooting. That’s just south of Crown Hill Cemetery east of I-65.
Police arrived and located one person who had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.
No arrests have been made and no other information was available.
Capitol Avenue from 29th Street to 30th Street is closed for investigation.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.