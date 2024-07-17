Search
IMPD: 1 hurt in shooting near Crown Hill Cemetery

Indianapolis police were investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on the city's near northwest side that left one person critically injured. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on the city’s near northwest side that left one person critically injured.

At around 4:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Capital Avenue for a shooting. That’s just south of Crown Hill Cemetery east of I-65.

Police arrived and located one person who had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.

No arrests have been made and no other information was available.

Capitol Avenue from 29th Street to 30th Street is closed for investigation.

