IMPD: 1 hurt in shooting near Crown Hill Cemetery

Person hurt after shooting on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery Tuesday morning near Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 5 a.m. to a possible person shot in the 3100 block of Ethel Avenue. That’s a residential area near 30th Street and I-65, just south of Crown Hill Cemetery on Indy’s near northwest side.

The man told investigators he was approached by a person with a gun while walking near a gas station, officers at the scene told News 8.

The suspect demanded money, officers say, and then shot the victim when he said he didn’t have any.

IMPD says the man was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital.

Police have not shared any suspect information and no arrests have been made.