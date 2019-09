IMPD officers were called to the 300 block of West Edwards Avenue Wednesday night on reports of a person shot. A victim was pronounced dead at the scene. (WISH Photo/Jenny Dreasler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s south side Wednesday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 300 block of West Edwards Avenue Wednesday night just before 11.

Officers found one victim at the scene. That person was pronounced dead.

Police have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

