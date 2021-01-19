IMPD: 1 killed in southside shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the 8200 block of South Meridian Street for a person shot.

IMPD said that after arriving on the scene, officers found a male in a vehicle who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, police said that on Monday evening the victim did pass away due to his injuries.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.