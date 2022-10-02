Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 man dead after holding woman hostage on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was fatally shot by officers after taking his ex-girlfriend hostage Sunday morning on Indy’s southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to the 500 block of South Holt Road on a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. When police arrived they learned that an adult female was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who was armed.

Police requested SWAT to respond to the location for an armed barricaded with a hostage. Hostage negotiators arrived to the scene and began speaking with the suspect.

SWAT officers were outside the bedroom door when they heard a shot fired. Officers entered the bedroom and four SWAT members fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police located a handgun and machete in the bedroom where the suspect was holding the woman hostage.

The female hostage was safely removed from the home. Police have not released the name of the woman.

The Marion County coroner’s office will determine the exact cause of death and will release the name of the man once his family is notified.

The four officers that fired their guns are on administrative leave until review of the incident.

According to IMPD, they have been called to the home before, because neighbors are concerned with the violence.

All body camera video will be reviewed as part of their standard procedure, according to police.

Detectives continue to look over the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information, is asked to call Detective Sergeant Scott Stauffer at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475.