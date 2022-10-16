Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 man dies after shooting on Indy’s West side Sunday morning, ruled as homicide

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting near North High School Road on the city’s West side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6300 block of West 34th Street on report of a person shot, police said.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital were he later died.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detective Michael Wright at the IMPD homicide office at 317.327.3475 or by email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.