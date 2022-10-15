Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 man dies Friday evening, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast side of town Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located a man with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the man to an area hospital where the man was pronounced dead by medical staff.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the invstigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by email at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.