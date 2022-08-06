Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man dies in Saturday shooting, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m. IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Marabou Mills Drive in response to a person shot, police say.

The man confirmed had been shot, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s office will determine the exact cause of death, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.